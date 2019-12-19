Dublin High School football player commits to Auburn

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today is the start of the Early National Signing Period.

More than 80% of prospects are signing letters of intent to play for their future schools.

In Dublin, High School Football Player, Romello Height is one of those players who made his decision early.

As a top D1 college prospect, Romello Height is taking his talents to Auburn University.

“It feels great because I always dreamed of either going to the SEC or ACC to play college ball, and it’s a blessing to play at the next level,” Height said.

Dublin Head Football Coach, Rodger Holmes, mentioned in his last 37 years, Romello Height has had more offers from D1 schools, than any other student-athlete he’s coached.