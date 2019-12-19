GBI Task Force sheds light on how they catch online predators

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Associate Probate Judge and Family Law Attorney in Walton County, Georgia will spend 15 years in prison for attempted online enticement of a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia, 59-year-old George Randolph Jeffery, of Monroe was sentenced to 180 months in prison and ten years supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of attempted online enticement of a minor back on September 10, 2019.

Wednesday, 41NBC spoke to special agent Debbie Garner of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and she explains that her department works hard to stop such crimes.

“The child exploitation and computer crime unit works child pornography, child sex trafficking, and online enticement cases,” said Garner.

Garner has been working on these types of cases for over 28 years. She says adults should not contact children online, especially for sex.

Garner says in most cases, the predator will groom the child to make them feel comfortable. Then, they will usually begin with sexual conversation or request nude pictures or videos.

The special agent calls this all too familiar.

“Each year our office probably works around 1,500 child pornography, child sex trafficking, and online enticement type of cases,” said Garner.

The department also receives about 700 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, monthly. Most are related to child pornography, but many are online enticement.

“Our laws are fairly aggressive here in Georgia,” added Garner.

Undercover agent

The GBI’s task force works active cases wherein agents go undercover as children online to catch the predator.

“Often times we don’t know who we’re speaking to at first,” shared the special agent. “Many times throughout the conversation they may reveal certain things and we are then able to determine who they are.”

Once identified, authorities look to make an arrest.

Debbie Garner says there no demographics for a child predator, and that it can be anyone.

She says if you or someone you know are aware of a child predator, contact the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children.