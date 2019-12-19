Layaway Santa surprises military families at RAFB

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Military families were in for a surprise, after hearing their layaway gifts at Robins Air Force Base’s ‘Exchange’, were paid off.

During the last three weeks, Layaway Santa has collected donations at restaurants and events to raise money for children’s clothes and toys In all, $2,500 dollars was raised.

Organizers say this year was special.

“We never get to meet the families. They don’t call them until we leave. We leave cards that say ‘thank you, Merry Christmas from Layaway Santa.’ When we got here, the Base Exchange actually had three of the families that actually had lists. So we actually got to meet them, talk about what we’re doing, and just hug their neck and see their joy on the face that they knew their gifts were paid for, and they weren’t going to have to worry about how they’re going to pay it off. It felt so special to meet them and see the joy on their faces,” organizer Chris Floore said.

He says Layaway Santa has helped pay off items at the Base’s Exchange for the last three years.

Store managers say it helps spread Christmas cheer.

“You don’t know what anyone’s going through in their lives so some of them are extremely thankful and grateful because they weren’t sure if they were able to get items for their families,” Assistant Manger for Exchange, Ian Morales said.

Floore says Layaway Santa still has more Christmas joy to deliver.

“We’re continuing to pay off lists over the next several days, so we’r expecting people to get calls and we can just only imagine the smiles on kids faces when they come downstairs and there’s gifts under the tree,” Floore said.

He says as of this morning, Layaway Santa raised about $6,000 toward the $7,000 goal. They are still accepting donations.