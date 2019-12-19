Macon Bacon awards teachers gift cards for school supplies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Bacon Baseball and partners surprised 21 local teachers with gift cards for school supplies for their students.

The generosity is all a part of the organization’s Tools for Teachers program.

Each gift card was worth $200 and used for fifth-grade classrooms across Bibb County.

Schools included Charles Bruce Elementary, Southfield Elementary, and Brookdale Elementary.

Each school was nominated by its principal.

“Each fifth-grade classroom had the opportunity to get posters and bookmarks and pencils,” said President of Macon Bacon Baseball Brandon Raphael. “It was 88 last year. Of the 21 elementary schools, each teacher had the opportunity to recognize five kids in each classroom that we called MVBs most valuable bacon.”

By being an MVB, students got a chance to go to a game with their family by meeting their school’s requirements for attendance, testing, and grades.