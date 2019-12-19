Macon Bacon Baseball Christmas ticket special

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Earlier this week, Macon Bacon Baseball gave 21 teachers gift cards for school supplies.

Now, the organization is running a Christmas Ticket Special for any of its ticket packages, as a way of giving back.

If you purchase any of the ticket plans, you automatically get a special treat.

The President of Macon Bacon Baseball, Brandon Raphael says the most popular package is the 5 Game Plan.

“Which is the best 5 games during the season, all weekend dates. It comes with all you can eat food, everyone gets a gift, and we have a ticket exchange program,” said Raphael. “But through the 20th, if you purchase any of those plans not only do you get an exclusive Macon Bacon t-shirt that we’re giving all of our ticket plan holders, you’re also going to get a Macon Bacon hat.”