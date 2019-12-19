Man charged after shooting gun during argument

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Sheriff deputies responded to a domestic dispute on December 13, at a home in the 900 block of Glenbrook Road.

When deputies arrived, they were informed that there was a dispute between 30-year-old Alonzo Thompson and his 34-year-old girlfriend. It was determined that during the argument, Thompson pulled out his gun and fired a shot into the air next to the road.

Thompson was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Discharge of Firearms on or near a public highway or street. He was released on a $650.00 bond.