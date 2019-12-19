Red Cross of Central Georgia opens new office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For 75 years, the American Red Cross of Central Georgia was located on Holt Avenue in Macon. Now, the organization has moved its services into a new building.

Red Cross Executive Director Connie Hensler says the Red Cross has been serving residents of Central Georgia for over 100 years.

“One of the reasons for looking for a new location was to be the best stewards of our donor dollar that we can,” Hensler said. “We had to look at the costs of owning your own building, and the building that we had was a lot of maintenance and upkeep.”

Hensler says the organization plans to be in the community for another hundred years and more.