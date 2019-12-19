Salvation Army gives gifts to families in need

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Hundreds of families lined up to receive gifts for the holiday season. Volunteers say their excited to spread Christmas cheer.

“Getting to see all the families lined up, and excited to get the toys,” shared volunteer Jordan Surat-Jones. “And being able to bring them all that cheer and bringing it out to their cars, and just really appreciating how everyone is. Just very thankful.”

- Advertisement -

This year is Surat-Jones’ first year volunteering for the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution. He says although he’s not with his family, seeing others with theirs is a wonderful sight to see.

“I think it’s very important that you’re with family and that you get in the spirit of giving as much as possible around this time,” said Surat-Jones.

Major Frances Gilliam commanding officer of the Salvation Army says she wants locals families to know they are not forgotten.

“There’s people out in the community that are willing to step up and to help their children to help get gifts for them,” said Major Gilliam.

Major Gilliam says regardless of a parent’s financial situation, children shouldn’t be without on Christmas.

“We will see about 350 families who are going to come and get their gifts. And that represents about 650 children,” added Major Gilliam.

From bikes, to dollhouses, the list goes on and on. The community with the Salvation Army came together to make Christmas possible for those who need it most.