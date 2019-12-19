Officers arrest man suspected of shooting another in face

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins detectives arrested a man for the December 12th shooting of Christian Searcy.

On Dec. 19, Warner Robins detectives secured arrest warrants for 24-year-old Akeel Garbens Zamor for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Authorities arrested Zamor without incident on Carter Cir. in Warner Robins.

The incident

Authorities say that on Dec. 12 around 6:50 p.m., officers met with Searcy at the Houston Medical Center. He suffered from a gunshot wound to the face.

Searcy told officers the incident happened in the 1500 block of Watson Blvd. Officers found a BMW vehicle at the address with its windows shot out.

Authorities determined that the car belonged to Searcy.

Officers say evidence shows that the incident was drug-related.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.