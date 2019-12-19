UPDATE: Suspected Pio Nono post office robbers captured

SUSPECTS FROM NOV. 29TH POST OFFICE ROBBERY, CAPTURED

U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Roy Ford Jr. and 36-year-old Alvin Dunn

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s have two post office robbery suspects in custody this morning.

According to a news release, U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Roy Ford Jr. and 36-year-old Alvin Dunn, yesterday morning without incident. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with Warner Robins Police, Twiggs County, and the U.S Postal Inspectors aided the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force with the investigation that led to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

- Advertisement -

Authorities believe the pair robbed the U.S Post Office located at 1040 Pio Nono Ave. on November 29th.

Just before noon on Wednesday, U.S Marshal’s SRFTF located one suspect at a local gas station and the other at a local business.

List of charges

Alvin Dunn:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Roy Ford Jr.:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Theft by Taking (previous incident)

Both men are at the Bibb Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Read the original article here:https://41nbc.com/2019/11/29/macon-post-office-robbed-at-gunpoint/