Two arrested for stealing mail

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Officers with the Warner Robins Police Department were dispatched to the area of Tallulah Trail on Wednesday, in reference to two people looking into mail boxes.

- Advertisement -

The officers made contact with both men, and identified them as Kiddrick Clover and Kid Clover. After an investigation, officers were able to locate mail stolen from an address on Southland Station Drive.

Both Kiddrick and Kid Clover were arrested and charged with Theft by Taking.

Related Article: Warner Robins Police collect money for Special Olympics

The Warner Robins Police Department wants to remind everyone to please be vigilant during this holiday season, and report any suspicious activity.