Two teens shot while inside their Macon home, deputies looking for suspect

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Deputies are trying to figure out who shot two teenage boys in their Macon home.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Moughon Street just before 8 p.m. Thursday night. When they arrived, they found two 17 year old boys in the home with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies say someone fired shots into the home from the road.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say nine people were inside the home when the shooting happened. The two teenagers were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment and are in stable condition. No one else was injured.

Deputies do not have information on a suspect at this time. If you have any information that can help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.