Agnes Barden holds its first ever in-house parade for parents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Agnes Barden Early Head Start and Head Start teachers and students got into the holiday spirit with its first ever in-house parade.

Each classroom celebrated with its own theme during the parade. Those themes varied from Strolling with Santa to The Little Toot Toot. Mickey and Santa also attended the event.

Agnes Barden Center Manager Twanna Williams said, “It was all about bringing families together who could not make to a parade this Christmas. Bringing them together here. It gives them more excitement, more fun and just understanding what the holidays is really about. It’s all about family.”

After the parade, Santa visited each classroom to talk to students. He also stayed until the end of the day to take pictures with kids.