Bibb vs. Houston Senior All-Star Bowl proceeds help athletics, fine arts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A high school all-star football game does more than entertain, it helps fund college for students.

“People say they want to see all the best Bibb County players on one team, compete, and see what we can do,” said Jehlen Cannady, a Westside senior and defensive back. “We are doing that. Everyone will get a glimpse.”

The first-ever Bibb vs. Houston County Senior All-Star Bowl does more than showcase talent — it impacts students off the field.

Ticket sales will go toward scholarship funds to help students further their education. Scholarships are for those students in athletics and fine arts — some funding comes from community partnerships.

Westside High head football coach Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper said, “It’s not just for athletes. It’s for students in general. So it’s such a great thing that we use our sport – which is football – for other kids.

“We’re hoping that we get a big turn out for this game. The more you make, the more goes toward the scholarship.”

The game will be in Houston County next year, and proceeds will benefit Houston County students.

Event information

When and where: Saturday, Dec. 21 starting at 1 p.m. at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex.

Tickets cost $10.