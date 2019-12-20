Navicent sees more cases of children hurt by household chemical burns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Medical professionals at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital say chemical burns involving children increased this year. They say chemical burns usually start out as an accident.

Medical professionals say if your child consumes anything harmful, rush them to the hospital.

“It can actually burn your esophagus all the way down to the lining of your stomach,” said Stephanie Smith, a nurse practitioner at the hospital.

Smith says this happens when children ingest a liquid such as bleach, dish detergent, other household cleaning products or powders. She says they can also burn the skin.

“They are more likely to do more harm to internal organs,” explained Smith.

Lillian Calloway, a mother of three, says she makes sure to keep her children away from harmful products.

“I locked everything up, put it high enough where they won’t get it,” said Calloway. “And I always survey our area constantly.”

Smith says Calloway had the right idea because kids often examine what they see, eager to explore new things.

“If it has a different color to it such as blue or green, they may think it’s kool-Aid,” said the nurse practitioner. “To them, they’re just drinking a drink. Or like medications if they see parents taking it then they’re more likely to think it’s candy.”

Signs and tips

Smith says the first sign that a child is experiencing a chemical burn may be difficulty breathing. They may also complain that something is hurting.

If this happens, take your child to the emergency room immediately.

As a preventative measure, do not store items such as bleach or detergents in different containers. Children can easily be fooled.

Smith says if you suspect your child swallowed a harmful chemical, do not induce vomiting — it can cause more damage.

If household cleaning products get on the skin flush that area with water right away.