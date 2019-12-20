Macon man arrested for entering autos in downtown parking deck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man for an entering auto incident that happened at a downtown parking deck.

Authorities identified the suspect as 43-year-old Travis Heath Johnson.

Deputies responded to the parking deck at 300 Mulberry Street on Dec. 17 around 2:54 p.m. A witness reportedly saw Johnson going in cars and removing items.

Later, deputies made contact with Johnson and arrested him.

The charges

Deputies took Johnson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Entering Auto. Authorities set his bond at $11,200.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.