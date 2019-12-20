Heavy rain moves into Middle Georgia by Sunday

After a nice day in Middle Georgia with sunshine and temperatures around normal. Big changes are on the way for the weekend, beginning on Saturday.



Tomorrow will bring a cloudy and cold day across the area. Highs will struggle to make it into the mid 50’s. We can’t rule out a few showers through the day, but the heavy rain holds off until overnight and mainly Sunday afternoon/evening.



Sunday will bring our coldest day of the week. The wedge front will set up, pushing in cold air to Georgia. Not only that, but low pressure system will push in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rain is expected pretty much all day on Sunday into Monday. We will finally see some light rain by Monday evening. The whole system moves out by Tuesday.



Rain totals are going to be anywhere from 2.5-5″ between Saturday and Tuesday morning. After all the rain we have seen in the past few weeks, it is possible the soil will be too saturated to hold it all, and some localized flooding is possible.

Stay weather aware and remember to “Turn around, don’t drown!” if you see water rushing over the roadways.



Through next week, everything warms up into the upper 60’s and dries out. Looks like a pretty quiet Christmas week forecast and this meteorologist is not complaining!