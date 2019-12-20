Heavy rain on the way this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We’ve got one more dry day before rain moves in this weekend and lasts through early next week.

TODAY.

After another chilly start to the morning, temperatures will be warming into the middle and upper 50’s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. As we head into the evening, cloud cover will be increasing across the area. That will lead to a partly cloudy sky, but dry conditions for your Friday night. Temperatures will be falling into the middle and upper 30’s.

TOMORROW.

We will be dealing with isolated showers for most of the day on Saturday. A wedge pattern will be setting up for our area, and that means cool temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s combined with a northeast breeze at about five miles per hour. Rain coverage will be picking up late on Saturday as a low pressure system marches into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND.

Sunday looks to be a washout. Rain, heavy at times, will fall across Middle Georgia for much of the day. By Monday, the low pressure system will begin to move away and that means showers will be ending late on Monday and into Tuesday morning. Christmas Eve travel will be mostly dry while Christmas Day is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s.

