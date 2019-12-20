Macon armed robbery suspects charged in Warner Robins murder

Warner Robins Police arrest two people in connection to a deadly gas station armed robbery.

Police add, the suspects are also connected to the post office armed robbery in Macon that happened in November.

Warner Robins Police Department Detectives have charged 19-year-old Roy Ford Jr. and 36-year-old Alvin Dunn for the murder of Navaneetbhai Patel. Patel was the husband of an employee at the Express Shop on Watson Blvd.

The suspects are also facing an Armed Robbery charge.

They are being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for charges related to the Armed Robbery at the U.S. Post Office in Macon.