Macon church aims to reduce Pio Nono food desert problem

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon church is helping fight against a food desert in a Pio Nono community this holiday season.

Bethel CME Church aims to fix that problem with community support.

Health Initiative Director Deedra Jordan-Hardrick says those who live and work in the area have been without a local grocery store to provide fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats since Kroger closed last year.

“Everyone has a right to access nutritious food, it should not be a privilege to those that live on a certain side of town,” Hardrick said.

As part of the initiative, Bethel CME Church offers well-rounded meals and groceries to those in need before the holidays.

The church plans to partner with more organizations to reduce the food insecurities in that community.

Food Program Information