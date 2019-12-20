Macon man flees Sheriff’s deputies on foot after traffic stop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a Macon man after he fired shots and fled the scene.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Thomas Place on Dec. 12 at 12:26 a.m. about a person shooting.

Deputies stopped a Kia Optima and approached the driver — 20-year-old Jacorey Keshawn Meadows. As deputies checked Meadows’s information, they say they “noticed that he was acting nervous and trying to reach under his seat.”

Deputies ordered Meadows to stop. Then Meadows got out of the car and fled on foot.

Authorities searched the car and found the following:

two guns

a bag of Marijuana

Meadows’ identification

On Dec. 13 at 11:54 p.m., deputies went to Meadows residence in the 4300 block of Pharr Avenue and arrested him.

The charges

Deputies took Meadows to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

(2) counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

(2) counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

(1) count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

(1) count of Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Authorities have set no bond for Meadows at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.