Mercer athletics holds press conference for new head football coach

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer athletics held a news conference Friday to introduce new head football coach Drew Cronic.

Cronic is Mercer’s 20th head football coach. The Georgia native is considered one of the best offensive minds across all levels of college football.

He has a record of 47-6 in four years as head coach. He also has helped lead his teams to four straight conference titles:

Reinhardt (2016)

Furman (2017)

Lenoir-Rhyne (2018,2019)

Here’s head coach Drew Cronic on getting his team to buy-in.

THE COACH

“You can’t beg people to buy in,” said Cronic. “You just have to come in and be real. And what I told them first meeting is right now, I’m not really looking for leaders yet. Because I don’t know who I can trust.

“I’m looking for you to do exactly what we’re telling you to do exactly the way we’re telling you to do it. OK. After three or four months, once they see I’m a man of my word, and I see who I can trust, then you can kind of see who the leaders are going to be.”