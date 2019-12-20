Virgil Watkins drops out of Macon-Bibb mayor race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioner, Virgil Watkins, announced Thursday that he’s dropping out of the race for Macon-Bibb mayor.

In a Facebook post, Watkins says it was a hard decision to make, but says he’s keeping the best interest of the community in mind.

In the post, he says he won’t stop advocating for the people of Macon-Bibb county.

“I will continue to serve my community in a capacity that continues to move our community forward. I want to thank everyone who supported my campaign and was a part of this journey with me,” said Watkins.

Watkins is Macon-Bibb’s District 8 Commissioner. He’s been a commissioner for more than 10 years. He was the youngest person to be elected for the position.