Bibb County Sheriff’s Office address Animal Welfare Shelter operations

MACON, Georgia (41NBCS/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter.

Sheriff David Davis announced the change during a news conference on Monday. He says his agency plans to oversee both law enforcement and animal shelter operations.

According to Davis, recent issues with passing state regulations led the Georgia Department of Agriculture to stop operations at the animal welfare in October.

What next?

The sheriff’s office now has a month to bring the shelter into compliance before it can reopen.

“I ask the public to give us time,” Sheriff Davis said. “We’re starting forward from today coming into compliance with the Department of Agriculture rules to making all of the things that we need to do to get back open.”

Davis met with shelter employees Monday to discuss changes. He says no current employees will lose their jobs.