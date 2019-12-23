Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids

Macon Housing Authority, United Way, and the Boys & Girls Club partnered to give Anthony Homes children sports equipment.

MACON, Georgia (41NBCS/WMGT) – Local organizations have brought the holiday spirit a few days before Christmas.

On Monday, Anthony Homes Community Center in Macon received sports equipment.

The Macon Housing Authority, United Way, and the Boys & Girls Club partnered to give children in the Anthony Homes community early Christmas gifts.

“These are kids — great kids,” said Jeff Battcher, a community leader. “These are great families, and they just simply don’t have the means to buy quality sporting equipment.”

Battcher says some kids asked for sports equipment for Christmas. Furthermore, some kids needed the equipment to participate in sports.

Officials plan to reach out to businesses and the community again this time next year. They say donations help to ensure this tradition continues.