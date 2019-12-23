FVSU names Maurice Flowers as new head football coach

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley State University named Maurice Flowers as the new head football coach for the Wildcats football program. This comes from a news release by FVSU Interim Director of Athletics Anthony Holloman.

Flowers is a 20-year CIAA, SIAC and SWAC veteran coach with a record of dominant gridiron offensive play.

Holloman announced the following in a statement on Monday:

“I’m elated to welcome Maurice Flowers to Fort Valley State University as our new head football coach. Coach Flowers’ career of bold and effective leadership on the field and his commitment to the development of student-athletes off the field will make him an ideal fit for our Wildcat program.”

Flowers brings more than 20 years of coaching experience, which includes jobs at Fayetteville State University, Miles College, Mississippi Valley State University and Shaw University. Flowers’ offensive acumen has been a key element in his ability to gain yards and score points.

FVSU President Dr. Paul Jones says “the entire campus community welcomes Flowers to Wildcat Nation.”

Statement from Maurice Flowers

In a statement, Flowers says “he was honored to be the next head football coach at Fort Valley State.

“I would like to thank our president, Dr. Paul Jones, (Interim) Athletic Director Anthony Holloman and members of the search committee. Fort Valley State has a tradition of championship football. We will build on that foundation towards building the next Wildcat SIAC championship team.”

Start date

Flowers starts at FVSU on Jan. 2, 2020. He replaces Kevin Porter, who served as FVSU’s head coach for four seasons.