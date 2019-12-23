AAA expects more Americans to drive this holiday season than ever

Agencies urge drivers to be vigilant for the busy holiday season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –According to AAA, more Americans are expected to drive this holiday season than ever.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say that local traffic is heaviest on December 23rd, 24th, and 26th.

With the number of travelers expected to hit the road, Captain Brad Wolfe says motorists must be careful — especially with rainy weather.

“You take bad weather, increase traffic, you have an increase in wrecks,” explained Captain Wolfe.

Georgia native Darryl Johnston says that driving from Macon to Atlanta usually takes him an hour. However, during the holidays, that hour easily becomes two.

“The traffic varies depending on the speed and accidents,” shared Johnston. “Currently, we just passed by an accident so that slows down traffic.”

Captain Wolfe says accidents on private property also increase.

“We have a lot of private property accidents this time of year because the shopping areas are so busy,” said Wolfe. “People trying to find parking spaces, people are trying to get out. It’s just a whole lot more traffic there than normal.”

The captain says to ensure your safety while your driving, give yourself enough time and space to react. You never know what another driver will do.

Captain Wolfe also urges drivers to always be vigilant.