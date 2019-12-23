Keep Warner Robins Beautiful awards 2 winners for November

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Veterans High School and Candlewood Suites both won awards from Keep Warner Robins Beautiful.

The Central Georgia Board of Realtors and Keep Warner Robins Beautiful selected Veterans High School for the Clean Campus Award.

Also, Candlewood Suites received the Business of the Month Award. The PeachState Hospitality owned hotel prides itself on providing top-notch customer service.

Sonia Waddell, the Candlewood Suites general manager, says they are “a close-knit family in here and not only that — it’s the 5/10 rule.”

“You greet people, no matter what’s going on, what day they’re having,” she said. “You bond with people. They are always family when they come through the door.”

To nominate a property for keeping Warner Robins beautiful, send an email to kwrb@wrga.gov or call 929-7258.