Rain moves out, warm and sunny weather moves in for Christmas

After picking up almost 3″ of rain in Middle Georgia, we are finally going to see a warm up and drying out period.



Overnight we will see the area of low pressure, that is causing all the rain this weekend, finally push offshore. As it moves out, we will see dry air filter in and the clouds finally clear out.

High temperatures behind this system will warm into the 70’s by Tuesday afternoon! What a great Christmas Eve forecast, especially after all the rain this weekend.



Christmas Eve will bring a cool night with lows in the 40’s. Santa should have no trouble finding the houses of the good children with the clear conditions expected tomorrow night.

- Advertisement -

Christmas Day will be another day with exceptional weather. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 60’s with plentiful sunshine throughout the day.



We will keep the warm temperatures through the rest of the week, as high pressure hangs around. This means sunshine for the week and temperatures well above normal.

By the weekend highs will warm back to the 70’s, but rain moves in through the end of the weekend.



Keeping an eye on the late weekend forecast, because it looks like another wet one. We could also see a few thunderstorms in Middle Georgia, but it is too far out to know if we will see severe storms.