Soggy Monday ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A low pressure system will be exiting the southeast U.S. in the next twenty fours leaving us with a wet beginning to the work week.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

After most areas saw two to three inches of rain over the weekend, we will see even more rain today. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected to fall between now and midday tomorrow as low pressure leaves our area and high pressure builds in. Under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, temperatures will be topping out in the middle to upper 50’s. We will be dealing with a mix of mist and scattered showers off and on throughout the day. Tonight and into tomorrow temperatures will not fall off much. Overnight lows are expected in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We will still be dealing with isolated showers by daybreak tomorrow.

CHRISTMAS EVE.

We will start the morning off with a few showers, but by the afternoon we begin to clear out and warm up. Under a partly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be running about ten degrees above average in the upper 60’s. We continue to dry out tomorrow evening as a mostly clear sky will lead to temperatures falling into the lower 40’s.

CHRISTMAS DAY & BEYOND.

Christmas Day on Wednesday will be dry with temperatures running in the middle 60’s. We will stay dry and warm through the end of the work week before increasing rain chances return by the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)