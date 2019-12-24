Dry and warm Christmas this year

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a wet couple of days, we are going to dry out just in time for Santa and his reindeer to deliver gifts all across Middle Georgia tonight!

CHRISTMAS EVE.

We will continue to see a few light showers and a mix of mist and drizzle to start the day, but by lunch time we will see the rain come to an end. This afternoon, under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be topping out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s across the region. We stay dry this afternoon and into the evening hours as well. Tonight, temperatures will begin to fall past sunset. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the lower and middle 40’s.

CHRISTMAS DAY.

There is going to be no issues with your Christmas Day forecast! Temperatures will be on the warm side in the middle to upper 60’s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the lower 40’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We are looking at slightly increasing cloud cover on Thursday and Friday before rain returns late on Saturday and into Sunday as another cold front moves through. Isolated showers will become more scattered late on Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures in the extended forecast will be running above average in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

