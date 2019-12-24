Tech Report: Facebook census info ban, Apple’s top secret mission

Jane King reports that:

Facebook will not allow anyone on its platform to post misleading information about the 2020 census.

Some have posted misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens when people do.

- Advertisement -

The company also said it will try to identify and remove misleading census posts before people see them.

Items labeled ‘Amazon’s Choice’ aren’t always the endorsement they appear to be.

The Wall Street Journal reports Amazon discloses little about the mechanics behind its choice badge.

Some of the products with the label are legitimate but others have been the subject of investigations from regulators.

Google says its first US operations center will be in north Mississippi. The center will bring 350 jobs and open next year.

Google’s current operations centers are located in India and the Philippines.

Apple may have a “top-secret” team dedicated to developing satellite technology that could allow Apple’s mobile devices to communicate with each other without relying on wireless carriers.

The Bloomberg claims that Apple CEO Tim Cook has said it is a high priority and that the team is made up of “about a dozen” engineers from industries like aerospace and satellite design.