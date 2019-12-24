Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in toddler’s death

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Supreme Court has refused to overturn the murder conviction and life sentence of an Atlanta woman accused of killing a toddler she was babysitting.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the court ruled unanimously Monday that there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find Mary Ann Spence guilty in the 2011 death of Samuel Miller.

According to the high court, Spence’s 5-year-old grandson testified that he saw Spence pick up the crying toddler and slam him on a bed. Samuel was the son of a friend of Spence’s daughter.

An autopsy concluded that he died from blunt force trauma to his head.