“Grinch mob” suspects accused of taking Christmas decorations in Jones Co.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County deputies say they have arrested two people from a “Christmas grinch mob.” And deputies say they are looking for more suspects.

Deputies arrested Corey Noble and Elizabeth Weil on Monday.

They are accused of theft and destruction of Christmas decorations in the county.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies believe others are involved. And more warrants are expected.

Sheriff Butch Reece says the grinch mob won’t stop Christmas from coming.