Kujichgulia Youth Night Showcase at Historic Douglass Theatre

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you are looking for something to do during this holiday season, there is a Kwanzaa celebration and talent showcase this Friday.

The Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center and Torchlight Academy, Inc. present Kujichgulia Youth Night Showcase.

Tuesday morning, music artist Vinson Muhammad stopped by the 41NBC studio during 41 Today to highlight the upcoming event at Historic Douglass Theatre.

Watch the full interview to find out more about Vinson Muhammad and the event hosted by Karim Muhammad.

Event information

The event happens at Historic Douglass Theatre on Friday, December 27th from 7-9 p.m.