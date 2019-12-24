Rescue Mission serves nearly 1,200 meals for Christmas Eve

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Volunteers of the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia opened their hearts to serve nearly 1,200 people on Christmas Eve.

It’s part of the organization’s annual Christmas event for the community to enjoy a hot meal.

Volunteers say this reminds them of how Macon comes together as a community to help those in need this time of year.

“We intend to love on the community with a Christmas meal,” said Anthony Wade, a Rescue Mission volunteer. “People came and got a hot plate, some water, and a jacket. We were passing out coats because we know at this time of year it can get cold.”

The Rescue Mission served meals in Central City Park. Later, they served meals at their Rehabilitation Center.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia has been serving Christmas meals to the community since 1952.