Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 16-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 16 and Thursday, December 19. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Bibb County:

Dairy Queen Brazier

3855 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Pizza Hut

6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Related Article: Safety tips before holiday shopping

Wendy’s

6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Sage Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian School (Food Service)

5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Satterfield’s

120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Chuck E. Cheese

3374 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Stratford Academy (Food Service)

3374 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Starbucks

4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

The Rookery

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

HG Weaver Elementary School (Food Service)

2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Nutrition for Tomorrow Food Program

2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Captain D’s

2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Hutchings College and Career Academy (Food Service)

1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Cook Out

5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Macon Beer Company

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More Mobile

2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Capricorn Music and Sound Studios (Food Service)

530 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)

6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe

4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Clarion Inn / Suburban Extended Stay (Food Service)

105 N HOLIDAY DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Glory Days Grill

3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Dooly County:

Dooly County High School (Food Service)

715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2019

Dooly Elementary / Middle School (Food Service)

11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Vienna Senior Center (Food Service)

105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Houston County:

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Zaxby’s

2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Church’s Chicken

1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Jasper County:

Lakeview Restaurant

8726 JACKSON LAKE RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Never Too Late, Inc.

1178 COLLEGE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Jasper County Jail Kitchen (Food Service)

1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Laurens County:

Little Tokyo Steak – Sushi

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Landmark Cafe

200 S JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Red Lobster

2105 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Papi Loco’s Mexican Bar & Grill

1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Dublin Deli & Seafood

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-1 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Da Neighborhood Grill

102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Laurens County Jail

200 SOUTHERN PINES RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

American Deli #1

1910 MARION ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Koiya Japanese Express

2421 HIGHWAY 80 W STE 107 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Monroe County:

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Peach County:

Peachtree Cafe

50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Putnam County:

Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)

140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Papa John’s

102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)

162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)

314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Treutlen County:

Hooky’s General Store (Food Service)

4528 E LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Twiggs County:

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Washington County:

KFC

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2019

Great Wall Restaurant

1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Chester Dean’s

107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)

67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019

Wilkinson County:

PruittHealth – Toomsboro

210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Ivey General Store

141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019

Maebob’s Diner

100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019