Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 16-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 16 and Thursday, December 19. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Bibb County:
Dairy Queen Brazier
3855 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Pizza Hut
6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Wendy’s
6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Sage Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian School (Food Service)
5671 CALVIN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Satterfield’s
120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Chuck E. Cheese
3374 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Stratford Academy (Food Service)
3374 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Starbucks
4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
The Rookery
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
HG Weaver Elementary School (Food Service)
2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Nutrition for Tomorrow Food Program
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Captain D’s
2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Hutchings College and Career Academy (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Cook Out
5001 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Macon Beer Company
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More Mobile
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Capricorn Music and Sound Studios (Food Service)
530 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe
4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Clarion Inn / Suburban Extended Stay (Food Service)
105 N HOLIDAY DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Glory Days Grill
3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Dooly County:
Dooly County High School (Food Service)
715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2019
Dooly Elementary / Middle School (Food Service)
11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Vienna Senior Center (Food Service)
105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Houston County:
Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Jasper County:
Lakeview Restaurant
8726 JACKSON LAKE RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Never Too Late, Inc.
1178 COLLEGE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Jasper County Jail Kitchen (Food Service)
1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Laurens County:
Little Tokyo Steak – Sushi
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Landmark Cafe
200 S JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Red Lobster
2105 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Papi Loco’s Mexican Bar & Grill
1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Dublin Deli & Seafood
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-1 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Da Neighborhood Grill
102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Laurens County Jail
200 SOUTHERN PINES RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
American Deli #1
1910 MARION ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Koiya Japanese Express
2421 HIGHWAY 80 W STE 107 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Monroe County:
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Peach County:
Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Putnam County:
Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)
140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Papa John’s
102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)
314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Treutlen County:
Hooky’s General Store (Food Service)
4528 E LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Twiggs County:
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Washington County:
KFC
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2019
Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2019
Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Chester Dean’s
107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-16-2019
Wilkinson County:
PruittHealth – Toomsboro
210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Ivey General Store
141 HWY 243 IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019
Maebob’s Diner
100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2019