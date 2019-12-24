Santa Claus, Georgia, celebrates Christmas all year long

SANTA CLAUS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a small town in Georgia that celebrates Christmas year round.

‘Twas the night before Christmas in Santa Claus, Georgia. When all through the town everyone was stirring and hurrying, while visions of Santa Clause are shared with visitors.

- Advertisement -

On Christmas Eve, residents put out candles on the streets. Then at night, the whole city is lit up.

Throughout December, the town holds a supper, tree lighting, and other events.

“Most of the year goes along pretty smooth. But when Christmas comes, everyone wants to come to Santa Claus,” City Secretary Sue Grisham said.

Grisham says the city is Santa’s summer home.

“We get calls from people who’s kids want to know if they’re on the nice list or the naughty list. Or little kids call wanting to speak to Santa, but of course, Santa has already gone to the North Pole. He has to get the elves in order and all the gifts in order for tonight’s big delivery,” she said.

Even in the summer, Santa Claus stays in character.

“We’re always decorated because we are in Santa Claus, Georgia,” Grisham said.