MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Last minute shoppers were out today, to pick up gifts. Academy Sports and Outdoor on Eisenhower Parkway, is open every Christmas Eve for those still in need of presents.

“I’m only off two days this holiday, Christmas eve and Christmas day,”said shopper Vince Whipple.

Assistant Manager, Quadralyn Curry, says the store is open because they want to cater to everyone’s holiday needs.



“You have a lot of people who have to work today and those people who haven’t decided where to go get a gift from,” expressed Curry.

Curry says they were ready for a lot people this year, because of the variety of gifts available at the store.

“Firearms, to ride ons, to exercise equipment, things on that nature,” said Curry.