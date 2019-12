MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of Middle Georgia families receive extra holiday cheer, thanks to Toys for Tots donations.

41NBC served as a drop off location for the annual toy drive, and also made donations. Donated toys are distributed locally, and go to more than 9,000 children according to Lieutenant Crystal Zion of the Georgia State Patrol.

If you would like to make a contribution, visit your local Georgia State Patrol post.