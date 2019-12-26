New Appling Middle School will include athletic fields

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Appling Middle School-Northeast High School project has grown to be more than what project managers initially planned.

What was once a two-phase project is becoming three.

Currently, Northeast has a practice football field, baseball fields, and a tennis court. However, to keep the middle school kids on campus, project managers say there needs to be athletic fields for the middle school, too.

The Director of Capital Programs for the Bibb County School District says they acquired land by purchasing some blighted property from families with SPLOST Land Acquisition funds.

The project will now include a football practice field as well as baseball and softball fields.

The project should be completed by the next school year.