GDC: Inmate dies on Christmas after a fight with another inmate

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0
investigators

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Corrections are investigating an inmate’s death at Baldwin State Prison.

According to a news release from GDC, investigators are handling the case as a suspected homicide.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say Michael Dawson died from injuries he received from a fight involving another inmate.

The incident happened on Christmas Day. Dawson was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m.

Dawson was sentenced to 20 years in 2001, in Polk County for Rape and Aggravated Assault. He was also sentenced to Life in 2008, in Chatham County for Murder.

You Might Also Like