GDC: Inmate dies on Christmas after a fight with another inmate

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Corrections are investigating an inmate’s death at Baldwin State Prison.

According to a news release from GDC, investigators are handling the case as a suspected homicide.

Investigators say Michael Dawson died from injuries he received from a fight involving another inmate.

The incident happened on Christmas Day. Dawson was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m.

Dawson was sentenced to 20 years in 2001, in Polk County for Rape and Aggravated Assault. He was also sentenced to Life in 2008, in Chatham County for Murder.