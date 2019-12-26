28th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration underway in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Festival of First Fruits begins nationwide, and celebrations are underway in Macon.

The Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center will hold various events for the 28th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration in Bibb County.

Kwanzaa is a beneficial December cultural celebration and educational observance of deep Afrocentric richness.

Kwanzaa Festival Events

Thursday, December 26th, 6:30 pm at the Douglass Theatre, Umoja (Unity, Awards Night)

Friday, December 27th, 7 pm at The Douglass Theatre Youth Night of Self-Determination, Kujichagulia

Saturday, December 28th, 2-4 pm at Frank Johnson Recreation Center, Ujima

Sunday, December 29th, Ujamaa Cooperative Economics Forum, Location TBA

Monday, December 30th, 6 pm at Rosa Jackson Center, All About the Year of Return

Tuesday, December 31st, Kuumba The Kwanzaa Karamu at Homeland Village

Wednesday, January 1st, 1 p.m. Location TBA, Imani

Kwanzaa events are free and open to the community.

