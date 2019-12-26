MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare is offering free microchipping for your pet on January 3 — which helps prevent your pet from getting lost. But how safe is microchipping?

Animal experts say a microchip is the size of the head of a Q-tip. They also say it’s a cost effective way to trace your pet.

“A lot of people think they’re powered and like they can broadcast their location,” said Austin Davis, registered veterinary tech at Northside Wesleyan Animal Hospital. “But they do not have any kind of battery or power source themselves. They require the use of a scanner.”

Davis says if you lose a pet (or find one), you can take it to a vet for scanning.

“You can trace the last known address,” said Davis.

The registered vet tech calls the procedure “quick and easy — taking only about ten minutes.” He says the microchip is usually placed underneath the skin over the left shoulder of the animal.

“There aren’t really a whole lot of cons. There are very rare reactions,” explained the veterinarian.

Your pet may experience some discomfort, but that passes after the insertion.

Davis says he only saw one case of a microchip moving out of place, but it didn’t harm the animal. He adds microchips are “one and done” which means once your cat or dog gets chipped, nothing else needs to be done.

Davis says however once the procedure takes place make sure you registered the chip or else someone else can.

“Is someone else does find your animal and they’re chipped, but not registered with the chipping company, it is possible for them to register it as their animal,” added Davis.