Macon man with stolen Cadillac arrested, faces multiple charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man after he was found in a stolen Cadillac.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Algernon Rashad Jackson.

Authorities say that deputies responded to a 5540 Thomaston Road hair salon at 9:43 a.m. on Dec. 20 about recovering a stolen Cadillac CTS.

When deputies arrived, they found Jackson sitting in the stolen vehicle. Deputies detained him.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a gun that showed as stolen in 2016. They also located a small amount of marijuana.

The charges

Deputies arrested Jackson and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged him with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

(2) counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Marijuana less than an Ounce.

Authorities have set no bond for him at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.