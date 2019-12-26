Rain chances are back for the weekend

We had our last completely dry day for a while today, but we will be staying warm through the end of the weekend.



We are already seeing mostly cloudy skies across Middle Georgia and that will keep our overnight lows above normal. Moisture will increase overnight and bring in another chance of showers beginning tomorrow.

You will need to grab the umbrella for the chance of showers, but don’t expect all day rain. Clouds will hang around tomorrow and through the weekend as rain chances increase.

More rain is on the way through the end of the weekend. High temps warm back to the mid 70’s ahead of an approaching cold front. This cold front will bring rain and a chance of thunderstorms to the area.

We dry out for the start of next week with a cool down and plenty of sunshine. Right now, the forecast stays dry for New Year’s Eve.



That dry weather doesn’t stick around for long. By New Year’s Day heavy rain pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico. Based on the forecast, we could see rain totals up to 2″, but it is still pretty far out, so we will continue to monitor the forecast.