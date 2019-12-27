Empty boxes after Christmas put homes at risk

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are instructing residents on how to properly dispose of their Christmas boxes.
Deputy Malcolm Bryant, a property division investigator, says that after Christmas, burglars are still in search of valuables. He says that thieves examine your trash to see if there is anything of value in your home.
“They’ll take a look at what type of boxes you’re putting out by your trash can, that you leave out by the road,” said Bryant.
Deputy Bryant says If you were (for example) to get a 60 inch TV for Christmas and you put that outside on the road. You’ve now put yourself or your home at risk.
Things you can do to avoid an after Christmas burglary:
- Break down the boxes as best as you can, even if you have to rip them apart. Then stuff them into your trash can.
- Write down the serial numbers of the items you purchased.
- Cross out all sender and receiver information on the boxes.
- Recycle unwanted boxes.