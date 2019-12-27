Georgia State Patrol: 1 dead after high-speed chase in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a high-speed chase that happened Thursday evening.

Georgia State Patrol officers identified the deceased woman as 40-year-old Andrea Jones.

According to GSP, it happened Thursday around 5 p.m. The chase started in Laurens County off Georgia 31, near Dominy Camphouse Road.

GSP says a Laurens County deputy deployed the PIT maneuver on the Nissan Altima so it could stop fleeing. That’s when the car overturned.

Authorities say 29-year-old Malik Hermon — the driver of the car — was airlifted to Navicent Health. They also say 27-year-old Deandre Munn — the front passenger — was taken to Fairview Park Hospital.

Jones was taken to Fairview Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

