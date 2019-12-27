Local senior living facility launches coat drive for Winter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One local business is launching a coat drive for those in need. The Antebellum Senior Living Facility on Arlington Place is throwing its first-ever coat drive.

The facility is accepting coats, hoodies and sweatshirts of all sizes for those battling the winter weather.

Donations are accepted during business hours any day of the week.

“There are so many people in Macon who have such tangible needs,” said Malorie Acosta, director of community relations at Antebellum Arlington Place. [We’re] just being able to meet that in a very real way. We have so many family members of our residents who love to give back to the community as well. And so I just find a way to connect and to give to those who are in need of this.”

Event information

Collection will continue until January 20, 2020. On that day, the facility will give out coats along with a hot meal.