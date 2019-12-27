Man arrested after K-9 search turns up drugs, gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling on Harrison Road Friday at 2 a.m., when they noticed a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle at America’s Best Inn.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to speak to 30-year-old Kartrell Rashawn Sirmons, sitting in silver Honda Civic. While talking to Sirmons, they noticed he had three phones. Deputies then deployed K-9 deputy Stormi, to search around the vehicle. During the search, Stormi indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

While searching the car, deputies found a mint tin with several pills in it and a black bag under the child safety seat with more pills and a pistol. There were a total of 31 pills determined to be Ecstasy.

Sirmons was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He is being held without bond at this time.